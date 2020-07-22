Price Wealth LLC Sells 10,371 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Price Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Price Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.94. 12,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

