Private Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,725 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,922,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 220,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,948,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $6.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $414.32. The stock had a trading volume of 270,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,292. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $147.39 and a 12-month high of $431.69. The company has a market cap of $254.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BofA Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.89.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,691,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

