Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $4.91 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.73. The stock had a trading volume of 216,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,477. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

