Private Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.47. 28,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,916. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $221.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

