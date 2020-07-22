Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 47,487 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,487 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.69. 3,964,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,451,595. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

