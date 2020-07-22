Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Trading Up 7.2%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)’s stock price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.78, approximately 3,707 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 166,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFIE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 161,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Profire Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 363,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,279,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 150,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

