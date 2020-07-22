ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Trading Up 5.7%

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) shares were up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $172.07 and last traded at $171.36, approximately 960,027 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,960,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1,931.8% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 38,173 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 18.3% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth about $339,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

