ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Up 5.7%

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) shares shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.05 and last traded at $34.97, 1,175,749 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 132% from the average session volume of 505,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 312.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 47,479 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth about $571,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 216.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth about $304,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

