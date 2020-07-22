Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Cut by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP cut its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial comprises 3.9% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

NYSE PRU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.94. 74,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,816. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $103.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

