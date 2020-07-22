Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Shares Sold by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L cut its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L owned approximately 0.17% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,362,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 4,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,201. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

