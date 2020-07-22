Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

