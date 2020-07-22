Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Shares of PPT stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.