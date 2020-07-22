QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.3% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 27,781 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 47.3% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 36,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.33. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

