Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 180,100 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.07% of General Mills worth $27,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,953 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in General Mills by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,184,000 after buying an additional 14,283,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in General Mills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after buying an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,242,000 after buying an additional 67,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $327,257,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

General Mills stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.33. The stock had a trading volume of 61,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,543. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.19. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,935 shares of company stock worth $4,173,275. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.