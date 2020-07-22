Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 29,500 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.14% of NextEra Energy worth $159,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $100,011.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,924 shares of company stock valued at $23,482,188. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $4.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.77. 54,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,148. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

