Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 37,200 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Equinix makes up about 1.5% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Equinix worth $135,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 8.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,389,000 after buying an additional 134,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equinix by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,860,000 after acquiring an additional 117,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,399,000 after acquiring an additional 89,188 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,896,000 after acquiring an additional 206,455 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.74.

Shares of EQIX traded up $6.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $732.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,998. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $701.58 and its 200 day moving average is $645.79. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 123.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $735.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total transaction of $167,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

