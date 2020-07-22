Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 42,000 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $52,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.73. The stock had a trading volume of 214,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,240. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average of $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.