Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 50,300 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.11% of Humana worth $56,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 426.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 66.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.29.

HUM traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $399.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $412.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.37 and a 200-day moving average of $360.15.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

