Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 373.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $32,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,008,000 after buying an additional 2,149,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,165,000 after buying an additional 721,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $495,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.16.

ATVI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.80. 55,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,100,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.