Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,903 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $44,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,638,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $203,893,000 after buying an additional 1,277,308 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $270,425,000 after buying an additional 1,168,359 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $230,516,000 after buying an additional 1,029,966 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $115,133,000 after purchasing an additional 807,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock traded up $7.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.48. The company had a trading volume of 309,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,600. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBY. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 18,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $1,460,221.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,655,976.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,072,697 shares of company stock valued at $89,578,402. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

