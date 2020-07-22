Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.15% of Clorox worth $41,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,905,411,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,037,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Clorox by 8,909.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,426,000 after buying an additional 1,096,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,312,000 after acquiring an additional 866,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,309,000 after acquiring an additional 435,487 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.69.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $226.00. 21,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,551. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $232.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.95 and its 200 day moving average is $186.35.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

