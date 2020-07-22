Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Fortinet worth $37,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $134.28. 34,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,258. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.70. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $101,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at $274,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.81.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

