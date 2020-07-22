Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.14% of Okta worth $34,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Okta by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Okta by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Okta by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Okta by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $5,898,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,254.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $284,806.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,937 shares of company stock valued at $95,527,524 over the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.52. The stock had a trading volume of 26,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,879. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.87. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $224.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.11.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.