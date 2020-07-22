Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 340.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,800 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.6% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $144,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $6.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.41 and a 200 day moving average of $331.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $409.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.58.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total value of $6,985,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,012,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

