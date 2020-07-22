Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 144,400 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 83.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,270 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,400 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.6% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Adobe worth $138,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after buying an additional 1,003,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 336.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after acquiring an additional 640,483 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,351.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $443.21. The stock had a trading volume of 36,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,921. The stock has a market cap of $212.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

