Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 231,200 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $27,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 10.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $45.52. 89,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,081. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 9,100 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $403,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,449.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,419,075. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.