Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 42,600 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Kimberly Clark worth $35,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 142.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 21,889 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 220,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.71. The stock had a trading volume of 44,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,777. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.77. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

