Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 935,549 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $56,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $63.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,370. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

