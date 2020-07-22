Railway Pension Investments Ltd Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.13% of Lam Research worth $62,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,527,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,434.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $19,055,754. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.15.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.08. The stock had a trading volume of 39,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $362.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

