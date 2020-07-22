Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $139.49 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,523,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.6% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $139,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 535,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,181,139. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $58.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $171.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.34.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

