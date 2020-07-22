Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $156.50 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.8% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $156,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.61. The company had a trading volume of 43,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $225.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.12. The stock has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,963.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

