Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $43.83 Million Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 508,616 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $43,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1,134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 132,040 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 121,340 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 562,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,417,000 after buying an additional 23,634 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 30,260 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.97. 224,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,967. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

