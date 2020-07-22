Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $89.14 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.20% of Biogen worth $89,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,698,000 after acquiring an additional 384,396 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,051,320,000 after purchasing an additional 776,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,558,000 after purchasing an additional 69,657 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $301.00 to $263.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.61.

BIIB stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $279.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,872. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

