Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $91,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,038,000 after purchasing an additional 287,438 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,939,000 after buying an additional 751,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,613,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $687,798,000 after acquiring an additional 571,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,278,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $560,068,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.24. The company had a trading volume of 135,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,949. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.