Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $33,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after buying an additional 7,299,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 164.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,912,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,886 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,576,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,897 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.47. 187,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,716,761. The company has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.23.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

