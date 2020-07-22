Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 5,300 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.07% of CVS Health worth $57,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $29,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.70. 183,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,327,341. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

