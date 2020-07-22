Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 512,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.45% of Robert Half International worth $27,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,749,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,679 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,619,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,030,000 after buying an additional 1,826,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,933,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 43.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,639,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after acquiring an additional 498,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,394,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on RHI shares. TheStreet upgraded Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, April 12th. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.20. 20,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.10. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $63.97.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

