Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 1,700 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

INTU traded down $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,788. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.54. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $314.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.