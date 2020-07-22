Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 21,100 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.7% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Mastercard worth $150,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $310.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,315. The company has a market capitalization of $312.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 870,394 shares of company stock worth $262,005,387. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.43.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.