Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 26,700 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Broadcom by 472.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.65. The stock had a trading volume of 61,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,557. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The firm has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.06 and its 200 day moving average is $284.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.49, for a total value of $17,808,194.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 366,405 shares of company stock valued at $114,888,327. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

