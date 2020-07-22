Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 2,800 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $30,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.74.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total transaction of $4,257,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,379 shares of company stock worth $9,855,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $449.85. 11,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,262. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $422.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

