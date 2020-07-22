Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 300 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.11% of Anthem worth $74,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,771 shares of company stock valued at $11,041,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $265.87. The stock had a trading volume of 53,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $309.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.67 and its 200 day moving average is $269.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.31.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

