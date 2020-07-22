Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) is Exor Investments UK LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,115,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923,142 shares during the period. Range Resources accounts for 6.6% of Exor Investments UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Exor Investments UK LLP owned approximately 2.78% of Range Resources worth $40,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. 134,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,997,011. Range Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Range Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

