Rational (RAA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

7/22/2020 – Rational was given a new €420.00 ($471.91) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Rational was given a new €590.00 ($662.92) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Rational was given a new €400.00 ($449.44) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Rational was given a new €450.00 ($505.62) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RAA traded up €22.50 ($25.28) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €536.00 ($602.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,358 shares. Rational Ag has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($481.27) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($668.56). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €504.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €547.26.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

