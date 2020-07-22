Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA)

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA: FRA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/21/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €26.00 ($29.21) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €37.00 ($41.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €26.00 ($29.21) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €37.00 ($41.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

7/2/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €39.00 ($43.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €47.00 ($52.81) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €29.00 ($32.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €37.00 ($41.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €52.00 ($58.43) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €69.00 ($77.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €29.00 ($32.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €47.00 ($52.81) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €26.00 ($29.21) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €33.00 ($37.08) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

FRA FRA traded up €1.06 ($1.19) on Wednesday, reaching €38.66 ($43.44). The company had a trading volume of 180,669 shares. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €59.33 ($66.66) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($109.28). The company’s fifty day moving average is €41.84 and its 200-day moving average is €50.28.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

