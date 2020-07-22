Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trilogy Metals (TMQ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Trilogy Metals (TSE: TMQ):

7/15/2020 – Trilogy Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Trilogy Metals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Trilogy Metals was given a new C$3.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Trilogy Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

TSE:TMQ traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.63. 7,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.52. The stock has a market cap of $370.74 million and a P/E ratio of 2.48. Trilogy Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$2.65.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

