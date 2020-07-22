Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.26 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.9% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.71. 77,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,751. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $405.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $159.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

