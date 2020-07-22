Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $615,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $859,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.04. 678,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,442,757. The firm has a market cap of $172.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $52.79. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $58.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

