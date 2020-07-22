Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 777 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.0% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $817,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $223,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 45.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Mastercard by 29.8% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded down $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.38. 205,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,621. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,054 shares of company stock valued at $220,158,576 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Oppenheimer lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens raised their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.60.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.