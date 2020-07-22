Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.7% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Target by 47.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $9,378,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Target by 353.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 176,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,691,000 after acquiring an additional 137,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.41. The stock had a trading volume of 114,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.48. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Target’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

